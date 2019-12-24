Ed Sheeran Reveals He’s Lost 50 Pounds After He Started Exercising — Amazing Before & After Pics

Ed Sheeran has undergone quite the transformation. The singer revealed he’s lost a whopping 20 pounds since 2015 after he decided to stop smoking and picked up a fitness routine.

Ed Sheeran, 28, has never looked better and it’s all thanks to major lifestyle changes. He revealed how he’s lost 50 pounds in a new interview on the Behind the Medal podcast. The “Shape of You” singer stopped smoking three years ago and started exercising. That’s when his weight loss transformation began. “I started doing it because when I stopped smoking, I was very aware that my lungs were so full of s— that I needed to clear them out,” he said regarding exercise. “Gyms are good but there’s nothing like fresh air to really give you a cleanout. That’s, for me, the main reason why I started doing it.”

His fitness routine includes 45 minutes of running in the morning, as well as swimming and sit-ups on occasion. “I’ve gotten really into cycling as well, and there’s no way you can, like, check emails or watch TV shows,” he continued. “You’re either with someone talking, or you’re thinking. And it’s a really good thing.” The singer admitted that it’s difficult to stay fit while on tour, especially when he’s performing in the United States. He said after finishing a gig in America, he’d get “a tray of chicken wings, sit in the back of the bus, watch The Simpsons, drink a couple bottles of wine. But then that’s every single day, so it just piles on you.”

Ed said he had to make a “real effort” to stick to a healthy diet and exercise routine while on his latest tour. During his X tour in 2015 and 2016, he weighed between 210 and 224 pounds. As of right now, he weighs 50 pounds less at “12 stone,” which is about 168 pounds.

Ed has big fitness plans in the future. He wants to run a marathon! “For me, it’s something that I want to do it later though,” he said on the podcast. “I’d have to do it somewhere where a lot of people weren’t watching.”