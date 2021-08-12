Ed Sheeran Shares Secret To His ‘Tiny’ Wedding To Cherry Seaborn: ‘No One Knew’

Ed Sheeran opened up about his secret January 2019 wedding to Cherry Seaborn — one that involved no guests but lots of curry.

Ed Sheeran has spilled on his top secret wedding to wife Cherry Seaborn. The musician, 30, appeared on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and revealed how he and his wife, 29, managed to quietly tie the knot back in January 2019. According to the “Shape of You” singer, it was a “tiny affair” with “hardly anyone there.”

“Me and Cherry’s actual wedding was a tiny affair with hardly anyone there,” Ed explained. “We did it at night, at a random day in the middle of January, in the middle of nowhere.” He added that the duo headed home for some curry after. “No one knew, no one came to it, we lit candles and we got married, went back and had a curry.”

The Grammy Award winner added that the two threw a bigger bash a few months after the secret nuptials, but still did their best to maintain their privacy. Ed revealed that he banned his loved ones from using their phones at the larger wedding. “The wedding party was more a celebration of us and our friends,” he said. “I didn’t want pictures getting out and I’m surprised they didn’t. Everyone was very present.”

The happy couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyra Antarctica, in August 2020. While the notoriously low-key couple were able to keep the pregnancy secret for a while, the baby news broke in early August before Lyra’s arrival. Ed eventually confirmed the news last September, sharing a photo of some baby socks on Instagram and revealing that his baby girl had arrived the month prior.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” he captioned the post. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back.”

Fatherhood has obviously agreed with him, as Ed revealed in June that he would “love” to have more children and expand his family. “I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids,” he said while on the podcast Open House Party. “I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we’re so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I’m so happy, basically.”