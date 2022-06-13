Harrison Wagner, 27, Died After ‘Losing Battle With Addiction,’ Family Reveals

While the official cause of Harrison Wagner’s death has yet to be confirmed by a medical professional, a clue to what killed the 27-year-old son of General Hospital’s Jack and Kristina Wagner has been revealed. A scholarship was set up in Harrison’s name via the New Life House Recovery Community. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” the statement on the website reads, “and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

“Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” the statement continues. “All funds donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund will be used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House.”

Harrison was “pronounced dead in North Hollywood at 5:14 a.m. local time [on June 7], and the cause of his death is currently being investigated,” a Los Angeles Coroner’s Department rep told HollywoodLife. Harrison was reportedly found in a Los Angeles parking lot. He was the youngest son of Jack, 62, and Kristina, 59, a former couple best known for playing Frisco Jones and Felicia Jones on General Hospital.

Jack is also the father of son Peter Wagner, 31, and daughter Kerry Wagner, 23. Pete was the first of the silence to break the silence after Harrison’s death. The eldest son posted a series of throwback photos of him alongside his younger brother. “Always with you,” he captioned the gallery.

Harrison’s girlfriend, Sophia Bui, penned a long tribute to her love. “Sorry I missed your calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in your polar bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry,” she wrote on June 9. “I hope I was that comfort for you. I will always be your babe,” she added. “I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life.”