‘General Hospital’ Star Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Found Dead In Parking Lot At 27

Jack Wagner’s son Harrison Wagner, 27, has died. The death of the General Hospital star’s middle child, whom he shared with ex-wife Kristina Wagner, was confirmed by a rep for the Los Angeles Coroner’s Department. “Harrison Wagner was pronounced dead in North Hollywood at 5:14 a.m. local time and the cause of his death is currently being investigated,” the rep told HollywoodLife in a statement.

Harrison’s body was found in an L.A. parking lot, according to Page Six, and Jack has yet to speak publicly about the shocking news. The actor is also the father of two other children, including his son Peter Wagner, 31, and daughter Kerry Wagner, 23. Harrison’s Instagram page calls him “a crazy boy” who loved hiking, going to the gym, and his dogs.

Harrison’s last Instagram post was shared on May 22 and featured a photo of him sitting on a bench outside. “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts,” he captioned it. His followers immediately started sharing tributes to him in the comments of the pic after news of his death broke.

“Rest In Peace, Harrison. Prayers and healing energy to all of your loved ones 🤍,” one follower wrote while another called him “an angel.” A third shared that he was “a good man” and others offered their “prayers” during this difficult time. There were also many angel and heart emojis posted by the compassionate family and friends.

Just two days before Harrison’s last social media post, his mom Kristina shared a post that featured a photo of her sitting with him and her other son, Peter, on the steps of a home. “A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years,” she wrote in the caption. “The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead.”

Harrison’s cause of death is currently being investigated.