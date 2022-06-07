‘General Hospital’ Star Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Found Dead In Parking Lot At 27

Jack Wagner's son Harrison was sadly pronounced dead shortly after 5am local time in North Hollywood, CA on June 7. Get more details here.

By:
June 7, 2022 6:27PM EDT
View gallery
Bob Saget Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Party Annual Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Nov 2021
Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner' son Harrison Wagner has died at the age of 27 after a long battle with drugs and alcohol in Los Angeles, Ca. on June 6, 2022. Jack Wagner and son Harrison Wagner 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Held at the Kodak Theatre in CA April 28, 2006 ©Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM. 07 Jun 2022 Pictured: Harrison Wagner and Jack Wagner. Photo credit: Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA866335_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage Mandatory Credit: Photo by Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock (4992597a) Jim Seals and Dash Crofts, Seals & Crofts, Portrait, 1980 VARIOUS
Image Credit: Steven Bergman / AFF-USA/MEGA

Jack Wagner’s son Harrison Wagner, 27, has died. The death of the General Hospital star’s middle child, whom he shared with ex-wife Kristina Wagner, was confirmed by a rep for the Los Angeles Coroner’s Department. “Harrison Wagner was pronounced dead in North Hollywood at 5:14 a.m. local time and the cause of his death is currently being investigated,” the rep told HollywoodLife in a statement.

Harrison’s body was found in an L.A. parking lot, according to Page Six, and Jack has yet to speak publicly about the shocking news. The actor is also the father of two other children, including his son Peter Wagner, 31, and daughter Kerry Wagner, 23. Harrison’s Instagram page calls him “a crazy boy” who loved hiking, going to the gym, and his dogs.

Jack Wagner, Harrison Wagner
Jack and Harrison Wagner at an event when Harrison was younger. (Steven Bergman / AFF-USA/MEGA)

Harrison’s last Instagram post was shared on May 22 and featured a photo of him sitting on a bench outside. “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts,” he captioned it. His followers immediately started sharing tributes to him in the comments of the pic after news of his death broke.

“Rest In Peace, Harrison. Prayers and healing energy to all of your loved ones 🤍,” one follower wrote while another called him “an angel.” A third shared that he was “a good man” and others offered their “prayers” during this difficult time. There were also many angel and heart emojis posted by the compassionate family and friends.

Jack Wagner
Jack Wagner poses at a previous event. (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

Just two days before Harrison’s last social media post, his mom Kristina shared a post that featured a photo of her sitting with him and her other son, Peter, on the steps of a home. “A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years,” she wrote in the caption. “The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead.”

Harrison’s cause of death is currently being investigated.

More From Our Partners

ad