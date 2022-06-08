Jack Wagner’s Son Pete Breaks Silence On Brother Harrison’s Death: ‘Always With You’

Jack Wagner‘s oldest son Pete is speaking out after his younger brother Harrison‘s death at the age of 27. The 31-year-old posted a series of sweet photos that showed him and his late sibling posing as kids on June 8, just one Day after Harrison was found dead, and added a simple but touching caption to the post. “Always with you,” it read.

Some of the photos Pete shared appeared to be from school and sports, including one of Harrison posing in his football uniform on a football field. There were other special moments captured as well, including several of the brothers smiling and hanging out together. In one, Pete sweetly has his arms around Harrison as they look at the camera.

Pete’s post comes just one day after Harrison made headlines for reportedly being found deceased in a Los Angeles parking lot. His cause of death is still being investigated. “Cause of death is deferred,” a spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner’s office told PEOPLE. “Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies.”

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” the spokesperson’s statement concluded. Jack and his ex-wife Kristina Wagner, who is the mother of Harrison, have yet to speak out about the death or cause of it.

Just a few weeks before his passing, Harrison took to Instagram to share a post that included a photo of himself sitting on a sidewalk along with a thoughtful message. “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts. 🤔,” it read. Around the same time, his mom also shared a photo of her posing with him and Pete on the steps of a home they were leaving.

“A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years. The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it,” she wrote. “Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead.”