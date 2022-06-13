​Brie Larson Wears Floral Bikini & Shows Off Bruises From Filming ‘Fast 10’: Photo

Brie Larson showed off her fabulous figure in an orange floral bikini while also putting her bruises on display. The 32-year-old is currently filming Fast and Furious 10, and she proved that training for the film has been vigorous, as she had a huge bruise on the back of her thigh.

Brie posted the sexy photo with the caption, “Summer is here but bruises from training are in every season.” In the photo, Brie sat on her floor wearing a floral HVN by Harley Viera-Newton bikini featuring an underwire top lined with neon orange, paired with the matching, side-tie bottoms.

Brie’s six-pack abs were on display as she sat on the floor of her office, and she chose not to wear any makeup. Her skin was glowing in the photo as she had her blonde hair down and parted to the side in loose, effortless waves.

View Related Gallery Brie Larson: Photos Of The Actres Brie Larson 'Captain Marvel' film screening, Arrivals, New York, USA - 06 Mar 2019 EXCLUSIVE: Brie Larson out with her boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz to buy some pretty flowers. The pair were seen stepping out to a local farmer's market where they purchased flowers and a couple of other items. They wore face masks and gloves as they kept a safe distance from other people at the market. Brie was once again in a pair of pink slippers however this time they were a fuzzy pair. 26 Apr 2020 Pictured: Brie larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA653512_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Brie has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits lately and aside from this bikini, she recently went makeup-free with a pastel & Other Stories Sailor Collar Silk Blouse in Blue/Yellow and a matching & Other Stories Silk Bow Scrunchie in Pink Print. Another one of our favorite looks from her wearing the brand was her recent & Other Stories Strappy Midi Dress in Pink and green.

If there’s one thing for sure about Brie, it is that she has been training extremely hard for her new film and it’s been showing. She showed off her incredible six-pack recently in a long-sleeve, plunging black floral Afrm Nico Top that was extremely cropped and ended just below her chest. She styled the top with the matching mid-rise Afrm Emilia Skirt that was knotted on the waist and had a plunging slit on the front, revealing her long, toned legs.