Sam Asghari Puts On Britney Spear’s Wedding Veil At Their Wedding Reception: Photos

Party on, Sam Asghari! The 28-year-old fitness model got silly at the reception after marrying his wife Britney Spears, 40, on Thursday, June 9. Sam put the popstar’s veil on while celebrating their marriage at the wedding reception! The model posed for the silly photo, as he looked super handsome in the tuxedo, as he held Britney’s veil above his head after they tied the knot.

Sam went for a classic black look in his tuxedo with a white boutonniére, as he held the white veil on top of his head in the funny photo, in what was definitely a beautiful and romantic day for the pair’s relationship! While Sam was dapper in his tux, Britney looked absolutely elegant in her off-white Versace dress.

Britney has been married twice before Sam! Her first husband was Jason Alexander in 2004. The pair’s wedding was very short-lived, only lasting 55 hours before the pair opted to get their marriage annulled. Later that same year, she wed Kevin Federline, who she also shares her two sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with. Although the boys were not there for their mom’s wedding, a lawyer for her second husband said that the kids were “happy” for Britney. The “Toxic” singer’s first husband did try to sneak into the wedding and was subsequently arrested.

Sam and Britney both looked absolutely smitten as they celebrated their special day on Thursday. The wedding was reportedly very small, as the couple said their “I dos” in front of about 60 family members and friends, including plenty of superstars like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and many more.

After the wedding finished, the newlyweds stepped into a Rolls Royce with a classic “Just Married” sign at the back. The veil wasn’t the only sweet show of love that Sam showed for his bride on their wedding day. As he got into the car, Sam rocked a black t-shirt with “Britney & Sam” printed on the front.