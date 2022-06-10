Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Neon Yellow Zip-Up Bodysuit: Video

Khloe Kardashian, 37, lit up her Instagram Story on June 9 with a sexy video of herself showing off her fit figure in a neon yellow bodysuit by her Good American Brand. She gushed about the bodysuit in the video, from its fit to its make to its color. “So I am wearing this tennis ball neon yellow one-piece and it’s this compression swim,” she began. “Zips you up, hold you right, and I think this is great for active beach goers, moms who are running around with their kids.” With her long legs on display, the entrepreneur and reality star continued, “I mean, I love it. It’s super comfortable, it holds you in, has the contour lines.” She concluded her video by restating that she loves the support the compression suit gives and noted she adores the color.

The bodysuit, called the Good Compression Suit, features long sleeves but has a cheeky cut on the behind. The zipper on the front allows people to choose how much coverage they want on their chest. It retails for $130 on the Good American site. It’s touted as an “essential” piece perfect for every use, from lounging by the water to being styled with jeans.

The video comes as Khloe and her family find out that her ex and father to her one child, True, 4, Tristan Thompson, fathered a baby with another woman while with Khloe on Hulu’s The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian was the first sister to find out about the 2021 paternity lawsuit filed by Maralee Nichols, the woman with whom it was later confirmed Tristan had a baby. “You’re lying,” Kylie Jenner said on the phone during the June 9 episode to Kim after Kim failed to contact Khloe. “Is Tristan, like, the worst person on the planet?” Kylie asked later in the conversation.

View Related Gallery Khloe Kardashian's Hottest Post-Breakup Outfits: Photos Khloe Kardashian is spotted leaving the Nice Guy in West Hollywood along with Kylie Jenner. 30 Jun 2019 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA455783_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] *EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Khloe Kardashian rocks double denim as she exits Nobu with friends. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

While it will likely be difficult to watch this time in her life, Khloe has seemingly moved on. The Revenge Body host confirmed she and Tristan were officially done during an April interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts. “I think he’s a great guy and a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me,” she said.

Khloe has had to figure out co-parenting with Tristan before, and it’s likely she will do so again. As of this writing, she seems happy and healthy, and so does True. On Thursday, Khloe also posted several snapshots of True to her Instagram feed looking as adorable as ever. True smiled wide in a pink dress and sparkly silver shoes as she held a grey cat, aptly named Gret Kitty. “Swipe through for what pure happiness looks like,” Khloe wrote in the caption of the cute carousel.