Tom Brady Dyes Hair Red & Orange Raising Money For Cancer Charity: Watch

The NFL great let kids spray his hair with his team colors, while at the 'Cut And Color For A Cure' charity event, which fundraises for cancer research!

By:
June 9, 2022 5:00PM EDT
tom brady
View gallery
Tom Brady New England Patriots backup quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. Brady grew from a sixth-round draft choice into one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hears Brady's appeal of a four-game suspension for using deflated footballs in the AFC championship game. How will that affect Brady's legacy Patriots Bradys Legacy Football, PONTIAC, USA
American Football - NFL - New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in action United States Foxboro NFL: JAN 01 Bills at Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes during Brady's first start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Mass Colts Patriots Brady Football, Foxboro, USA - 30 Sep 2001

Tom Brady got a hair makeover for a great cause! The seven-time Super Bowl champion let pediatric cancer patients dye his hair with the Buccaneers’ colors red and orange for the team’s “Cut and Color for a Cure” event on Wednesday, June 8. The kids sprayed his hair with (temporary) dye giving him a vibrant new look, as he raised money for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

The clip shows Tom, 44, with a black smock covering him up, as kids in Bucs jerseys sprayed his head with the brightly-colored dye. He was all smiles as the kids seemed to laugh and enjoy giving him a fresh new look! Tom also reposed a video to his story of himself spraying his teammate Ryan Jensen with the dye, and it looked like he was having a ball!

The team was aiming to raise $100,000 for the NPCF, and they surpassed that goal by nearly $19,000 as of Thursday! In the description for the fundraiser, the team wrote how they looked to inspire while raising money for the organization. “The Cut and Color for a Cure campaign offers our players and staff the opportunity to fundraise for pediatric cancer research and make a bold statement by cutting their hair, shaving their beards, coloring their hair and even going bald! It’s about more than just changing our hair; it’s a way for our team to support pediatric cancer research while paying tribute to the strength of children battling cancer,” the site for the event said.

Tom Brady dyed his hair with his teams colors for charity! (Adam Hunger/AP/Shutterstock)

It’s been an incredibly eventful year for Tom. Other than the amazing charity work that he’s taking part in, he also announced his retirement from the NFL back in February, only to rescind his retirement in May! The QB announced that he had “unfinished business on the field” months after he made headlines by announcing his plans to step away from the game. Even though football is going to stay his main focus for a little while longer, Tom has started some of his off-field projects, like launching his Brady Brand underwear!

More From Our Partners

ad