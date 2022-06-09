Tom Brady Dyes Hair Red & Orange Raising Money For Cancer Charity: Watch

Tom Brady got a hair makeover for a great cause! The seven-time Super Bowl champion let pediatric cancer patients dye his hair with the Buccaneers’ colors red and orange for the team’s “Cut and Color for a Cure” event on Wednesday, June 8. The kids sprayed his hair with (temporary) dye giving him a vibrant new look, as he raised money for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

.@TomBrady had his hair dyed orange by a very special group of kids. 🧡 Pediatric cancer patients got to give the GOAT a new look as a part of the @Buccaneers "Cut and Color for a Cure" event to raise money for the NPCF. (via @rachelwest__) pic.twitter.com/nC4qXWG8Jz — NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2022

The clip shows Tom, 44, with a black smock covering him up, as kids in Bucs jerseys sprayed his head with the brightly-colored dye. He was all smiles as the kids seemed to laugh and enjoy giving him a fresh new look! Tom also reposed a video to his story of himself spraying his teammate Ryan Jensen with the dye, and it looked like he was having a ball!

The team was aiming to raise $100,000 for the NPCF, and they surpassed that goal by nearly $19,000 as of Thursday! In the description for the fundraiser, the team wrote how they looked to inspire while raising money for the organization. “The Cut and Color for a Cure campaign offers our players and staff the opportunity to fundraise for pediatric cancer research and make a bold statement by cutting their hair, shaving their beards, coloring their hair and even going bald! It’s about more than just changing our hair; it’s a way for our team to support pediatric cancer research while paying tribute to the strength of children battling cancer,” the site for the event said.

It’s been an incredibly eventful year for Tom. Other than the amazing charity work that he’s taking part in, he also announced his retirement from the NFL back in February, only to rescind his retirement in May! The QB announced that he had “unfinished business on the field” months after he made headlines by announcing his plans to step away from the game. Even though football is going to stay his main focus for a little while longer, Tom has started some of his off-field projects, like launching his Brady Brand underwear!