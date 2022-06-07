Jon Hamm Rocks Iconic ‘The Big Lebowski’ Sweater While Out Grocery Shopping: Photos

Jon Hamm honored a cult classic film while grocery shopping on June 6. The actor, 51, wore a knit cardigan sweater that was made famous by Jeff Bridges in the 1998 comedy film The Big Lebowski. Jon sported the fashionable sweater to Gelson’s Market in Hollywood. His chic attire has the same beige, brown and black pattern and zip up front and shawl collar as the one that Jeff’s character, Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, wears in the iconic movie.

Jon’s overall look for his trip to the grocery store was pretty casual. The Mad Men alum wore a white shirt with a blue outline underneath his sweater, as well as a pair of black shorts. He also sported a pair of black and white sandals, dark aviator sunglasses, and a blue baseball cap. He used a shopping basket to carry his purchases inside the store and walked out holding them in a reusable green Whole Foods bag.

Jon totally pulled off the sweater from The Big Lebowski. But it was Jeff, 72, who wore it better than anyone when he starred in the film from the late 90s. For those that haven’t seen it, The Big Lebowski follows a slacker and avid bowler from Los Angeles who is mistaken for a millionaire and is assaulted. He seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling pals for help while also trying to rescue the millionaire’s missing wife, played by Tara Reid. The film also stars John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, John Tarturro, and Sam Elliott.

View Related Gallery Jeff Bridges: Photos Of The Actor Actor Jeff Bridges poses for a portrait, Sunday, June 13, 2004, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello via AP) Jeff Bridges, right, and Susan Geston arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Speaking of hit movies, Jon’s latest project is Top Gun: Maverick and it’s been absolutely dominating at the box office. Jon plays Vice Admiral Cyclone and he previously raved to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020 that it was “a phenomenal experience” working with Tom Cruise. “[I] really, really enjoyed it. He’s such a great guy and he’s such a wonderful actor,” Jon told us. “And it has to be very strange to revisit a role after 30 years that kind of defined your career.”