Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara.

Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.

In September, the True Grit star shared a hand-written note to his website, revealing his lymphoma diagnosis was in remission. “Lots has gone down since my last installment,” the message read. “My cancer is in remission – the 9” x 12” mass has shrunk to the size of a marble.” He also said he was recovering from a difficult case of Covid at the time, writing, “COVID kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can keep folks with long haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”

Jeff shared the initial heartbreaking news of his cancer diagnosis back in October of 2020. The actor used a line from his most iconic character “The Dude” in the 1998 film, The Big Lebowski, to gently break the news. “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” Jeff tweeted. “I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery,” he continued. “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

At the time, Touchstone Television and FXP — the studios producing Jeff Bridges‘ television series, The Old Man — issued the following statement to HollywoodLife: “Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”