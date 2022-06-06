Scott Disick Gushes Over His ‘Little Blessing’ Penelope With Cute Photo & Tribute

Scott Disick is a totally loving dad! The 39-year-old reality star shared a photo of his daughter Penelope, 9, and wrote a beautiful tribute to her on his Instagram on Sunday, June 5. Underneath a cute photo of his daughter, he penned an extra sweet message for his little girl. “My little blessing above all,” he wrote in the caption. “Love this girl.”

The photo that Scott shared was a pretty simple headshot of Penelope in a white t-shirt. She also had some red highlights in her hair. She was smiling as her dad snapped the photo! It seemed like the shirt also had a special significance for the Flip It Like Disick star. He’d tagged his luxury brand Talentless in the picture. “[To] top it off, she’s wearing a t shirt I made for her,” he wrote in the caption.

Penelope is definitely super close with her dad! She’d posted a super sweet TikTok video of the pair doing a viral dance together before heading out to dinner in February. She captioned the clip with “When we are too excited to go to dinner.”

More recently, Penelope was a huge part in her mom Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker in May. She was the ceremony’s flower girl, and she looked adorable in a white dress, as she walked down the aisle before her mom. For flowers, she had dark red roses, that perfectly matched her dyed hair for the ceremony. As Kourt wed her new husband, Scott rang in his 39th birthday with an extravagant celebration in the Hamptons on May 26. He spent plenty of time in New York amid the Poosh founder’s wedding.

After the wedding, Scott’s babies (including his older son Mason, 12, and younger son Reign, 7) returned home with him, and the dad seemed super excited to spend time with his little ones. He posted a few selfies with the kids after they got back from Italy, shortly after the wedding.