Penelope Disick, 9, TikToks With Dad Scott: ‘Too Excited To Go To Dinner’ — Watch

Penelope was still rocking her brightly hued hair as she busted a move next to dad Scott Disick on the TikTok account she shares with mom Kourtney.

All hail the Queen of TikTok: Penelope Disick! The 9-year-old showed off her moves once again in a new video with dad Scott Disick, 38, showing off a quick routine to the bass heavy “Captain (whistle)” by Nutcase22. The pair mimicked a flute playing move during a whistle part of the song, both giving the camera an ultra-serious look in the clip shared on Sunday, Feb. 20.

“When we are too excited to go to dinner,” the white text over the video read. Penelope was still rocking her bold, bright red hair, keeping her locks back into a ponytail! The rest of her look certainly seemed Kourtney Kardashian approved with a loose fitting pair of ’90s inspired jeans, a long sleeved white top and an adorable mini Prada re-nylon handbag in pink. Scott kept his ensemble simple with camo pants, a black shirt and sneakers.

It’s always sweet to sweet Scott and P’s moments on social media, especially because of the special bond they share! On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), The Talentless founder took to Instagram to share a letter about his only daughter that showed just how much love he has for her. “My Valentine’s Day is complete with my little angel sleeping having magical dreams,” he penned.

Scott added the caption to a photo of Penelope (who also goes by the nickname Poosh, just like her mom’s lifestyle site) snuggled up and asleep in bed. “Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day. I love u soooooo much p!” he signed off, with a red heart emoji. Adorable!

In addition to Penelope, Scott and Kourtney are also parents to two sons: their eldest child Mason, who is now 12, and their rambunctious youngest Reign, 7. The 7-year-old also got a V-Day shoutout from his doting pops, who also shared a snap of him fast alseep. “That’s a wrap for the night 4 Reign,” Scott hilariously wrote.