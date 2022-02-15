See Pic

Scott Disick Spends Valentine’s Day With ‘Little Lady’ Penelope: She Makes Me ‘Appreciate Life More’

Scott Disick
News Writer

Scott Disick gushed over his 9-year-old daughter Penelope on Valentine’s Day and said that watching her grow up has made him ‘appreciate life more and more every day.’

Scott Disick, 38, ended his Valentine’s Day on Monday (Feb. 14) by penning a heartfelt message about his daughter Penelope Disick, 9, on social media. The father of three took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo of his only daughter tucked in bed fast asleep. In his caption, Scott gushed over “P” and remarked at how quickly she’s growing up.

“My Valentine’s Day is complete with my little angel sleeping having magical dreams,” he wrote. “Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day. I love u soooooo much p! ❤️.”

Penelope’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, similarly gushed over the 9-year-old in the comments section of Scott’s post. “She’s the sweetest girl ever!! Such an angel,” Khloe wrote. Scott also posted a photo of his son Reign, 7, to his Instagram Stories on Valentine’s Day. Reign was cuddled up in a blanket and fast asleep in the image, just like his big sister. “That’s a wrap for the night 4 Reign,” Scott said about his youngest child.

Scott has a wonderful relationship with his three kids, which include Penelope, Reign, and 12-year-old son Mason. He’s especially close with Penelope, and cherishes their father-daughter dynamic. When “P” turned 9 in July 2021, Scott shared a heartwarming tribute to his daughter on Instagram and called her his “everything.” He also told Penelope he’ll “never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die.”

Scott’s three children have another father figure in their life: soon-to-be stepdad Travis Barker, 46. Their mom Kourtney Kardashian, 42, got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer in Oct. 2021, roughly six years after her and Scott’s decade-long, drama-filled romance came to an end. The Talentless founder appears to have an estranged relationship with Kourtney and Travis at the moment, largely due to past drama that Scott started. Sources have even said that Scott “won’t be invited” to Kourtney and Travis’s wedding.

“Scott would never go in a million years unless something miraculous happened,” an insider told HL in late 2021. “But the way things stand now, there’s no chance of him making an appearance.”