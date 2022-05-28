Scott Disick Celebrates 39th Birthday In The Hamptons After Ex Kourtney Gets Married In Italy

Scott Disick appeared to enjoy himself while on a recent birthday shopping trip. The reality star, who turned 39 on May 26, was photographed walking in and out of stores in The Hamptons, NY, less than a week after his ex and mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, wed Travis Barker for a third time in Italy. He wore a black jacket and matching pants and accessorized with sunglasses as he walked outside and chatted with a friend.

The father-of-three also rocked a beard and longer hair during the outing and topped his look off with black and white sneakers. He gave off a serious look at one point and didn’t seem to pay much attention to the cameras around him. Its unclear what he bought, if anything, at the stores, but he looked relaxed as he browsed.

Before his latest shopping trip, Scott made headlines when he shared adorable pics of him reuniting with two of his three kids, including Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9, who he shares with Kourtney, after they returned to the states from their mom’s wedding. The father, son, and daughter, were all smiles as they posed for the selfies with friends, who were also hanging out with them. Scott’s also the dad of his and Kourtney’s youngest son, Reign, 7, but he wasn’t seen in the photos.

Before Kourtney and Travis got hitched for a third time in Italy, many fans wondered if Scott would be attending. A source recently told us that even though his ex did give him an “informal invitation” to the nuptials, he decided to sit it out. “Kourtney extended an informal invitation to Scott for the wedding, and she did add a condition if he decided to attend,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“She said he can go as long as he doesn’t make things weird or uncomfortable for her, Travis, or anybody else for that matter,” the source continued. “But at this point, Scott is planning on sitting this one out. He’s still struggling to come to terms with the fact that Kourtney has completely moved on. He really doesn’t feel the need to be there when the thing that upsets him the most is being thrown in his face.”