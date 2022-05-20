Why Scott Disick Won’t Attend Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding In Italy: He Feels So ‘Alone’

Scott Disick won’t attend ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s big Italian wedding to Travis Barker, a source revealed EXLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife ahead of the couple’s big day. Despite an invitation by Kourtney, he’s going to sit the event out as the rest of Kourtney’s close family and friends attend. “Kourtney extended an informal invitation to Scott for the wedding, and she did add a condition if he decided to attend,” the source explained to HL in the exclusive comments.

“She said he can go as long as he doesn’t make things weird or uncomfortable for her, Travis, or anybody else for that matter. But at this point, Scott is planning on sitting this one out. He’s still struggling to come to terms with the fact that Kourtney has completely moved on. He really doesn’t feel the need to be there when the thing that upsets him the most is being thrown in his face.”

The source added that Scott felt personally slighted that Kourtney failed to personally tell him that she was legally marrying Travis at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15. “Plus, he’s still feeling upset over the fact that he had to find out about their Santa Barbara wedding through social media,” they continued. “He just doesn’t want to put himself in that position. It still feels uncomfortable for Scott and even though he’s being as supportive for Kourtney as he can, this may be where he draws the line.”

Another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in separate comments that while Scott wouldn’t have attended, he does care for Kourtney and her family.

“Scott insists that, even if he was sent an invite and formally invited, he would not have attended,” the source said. “Ultimately, the family is glad Scott is not there because it would have made everyone very uncomfortable, just as it does every time they are in the same space at the same time. Scott will always care deeply about Kourtney, and he loves the entire family. He considers them his family.”

They continued, saying that he is trying to be strong, even as his kids and the rest of the Kardashian family gather for the high-profile celebration. “The fact that all his kids are there makes him feel even more alone,” they stated. “This is one of the first times that the entire Kardashian family and all of their close friends are somewhere that he is not. He is trying his best to be strong.”

Scott is reportedly dating model Rebecca Donaldson, and the duo were recently seen spending time together in Miami.