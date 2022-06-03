Machine Gun Kelly Reunites With His Mom After Revealing She Left Him When He Was 9

Machine Gun Kelly has reunited with his mom, who left home when he was nine years old. The rapper, 32, posted a snapshot of the mother-son duo to Instagram on June 2, marking the first time he’s shown his parent to his millions of followers. They sat crossed-legged on the ground next to each other and both smiled for the camera. MGK threw up two middle finger emojis for the image, while his mother gave the more diplomatic peace sign. He captioned the post, “introducing … my mom ❤️‍🔥.”

MGK (real name Colson Baker) was born in Houston to missionary parents. After his mom left, MGK and his father moved to Denver to live with his aunt. He alluded to the impact of his mom’s abandonment in his 2019 song “Burning Memories.” The lyrics read, “Yeah, this one’s for the mama that I never knew; I took aside just to burn all of my memories of you.” MGK also sings, “How’d you leave your only child at nine for another dude?; Took that pain and punched my father in the stomach ’til he bled; All the years that you ignored me, left me sleepless in bed, I hope that he got some kids because your only son is dead.”

MGK’s father sadly passed away on July 5, 2020. The day of his dad’s death marked the one-year anniversary that the rapper released his fourth studio album Hotel Diablo, which features his song “Burning Memories.” MGK announced his father’s passing on Twitter and said he’s “never felt a pain this deep in my life.”

It’s possible that the death of MGK’s dad pushed him to reconnect with his mother. Now that they’re on good terms, we’d expect her to attend the “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker’s upcoming wedding to Megan Fox, 36. The couple got engaged this past January after meeting on the set of the film Midnight In The Switchgrass in 2020. Once they get married they’ll officially blend their respective families, which includes MGK’s 12-year-old daughter Casie, who he shares with his ex Emma Cannon, and Megan’s sons Noah, 9, Bodie, 8, and Journey, 5, from her marriage to Brian Austin Green.