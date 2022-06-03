Jennifer Lopez, 52, Glows In Crop Top & $4200 Gucci Diana Bag Heading To Gym: Photo

Jennifer Lopez looked fresh and fit in a cut off pink sweatshirt and tight colorful leggings as she headed into a workout.

June 3, 2022 9:04PM EDT
JLO arriving Dance studio in Los Angeles.
Image Credit: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez is ready to rock a workout! The 52-year-old was spotted heading to the gym on Friday, looking stylish in the process in a powder pink cutoff sweatshirt paired with geometric patterned leggings. She accessorized her look with unique white trainers and pulled her hair back into a ponytail for the occasion, also rocking a gold necklace and a carrying a cream-colored $4200 Gucci Diana bag.

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym.

In addition to her hitting up the gym to keep her body in shape, the Marry Me actress also got her nails done recently by celebrity nail technician Tom Bachik. For the manicure, Jen added a sweet tribute to fiancé Ben, 49. Her nails looked fresh with a nude color on them and the most adorable gold “J” and “B” on her ring finger and a matching heart on her middle finger.  Tom showed off his work on Instagram and captioned his post, “If you know… then you know … Jen and Ben forever #couplegoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik.” Of course, Jennifer’s 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring was also featured in the picture.

The new nails come just a few months after the Leo power couple got engaged after rekindling their romance in 2021. “Bennifer,” as they’re lovingly aclled, announced their plans to walk down the aisle on April 8 via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter. She directed her fans there via an intimate video shared on her Instagram page in which she teased she had a “more personal” and “special story to share.”

Since then, the couple has definitely been working to bring to life their new journey together, which also includes house hunting. “Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” an insider close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc. They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together.” Jen has 13-year-old twins, Maxand Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Antony, 53. Ben shares three kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50: Violet, 16 Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10.

