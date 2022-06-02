Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Sizzles In Sexy Red Bikini While On The Beach In Greece

Riley Keough is soaking up the Grecian sun in a recent Instagram, celebrating the wrapping of her upcoming Prime video series, Daisy Jones and the Six with her fellow cast and crew. “Im [sic] officially done with @daisyjonesandthesix and we ended on the beaches of Greece,” Elvis‘ granddaughter captioned the post, stunning in a sexy red bikini Thank you to this amazing crew who worked so hard. I can’t wait for everyone to see the beautiful work everyone’s done. #daisyjonesandthesix.”

We recently saw Riley rocking a sexy bikini not too long ago on her Instagram. The Zola star took a mirror selfie wearing an orange bikini that was lined in white, in one of several new selfies she shared to celebrate her 33rd birthday on May 29. She appeared to be standing in front of a bathroom sink during the fun photo op and had her hair pulled back. “It’s my birthday in Greece and I won the Camera d’Or… 🤷‍♀️what the heck. God bless,” the caption read.

The actress also accessorized with hoop earrings and gave the camera a slight smile while holding her phone up. In the second photo, she was eating a piece of watermelon while up close to the camera, and the third snapshot showed a table display that had more pieces of watermelon and other fruit on one plate and other types of food on another. Riley also revealed she won the Camera d’Or, an award for the best directorial debut, for her and co-director Gina Gammell‘s film War Pony at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night.

