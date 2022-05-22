Riley Keough Stuns In Sheer Dior Dress As She Makes Directorial Debut At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Riley Keough, the spitting image of Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley, chose a classy sheer dress to wear to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, recently made her directorial debut in at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. At the event, where she attended the screening of her film War Pony, Riley sported a sophisticated white Dior dress with a subtle animal printed pattern.

Riley Keough at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival (Best Image / BACKGRID)

Along with the chic outfit, Riley also rocked flowing auburn hair and long bangs, with a face that strikingly resembles her mother’s and grandmother’s. However, Riley shared that Lisa Marie and Priscilla were unable to attend the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for undisclosed reasons.

Lisa Marie Presley (Shutterstock)

The film War Pony is about “23-year-old Bill, a Oglala-Lakota native navigating growing up on a reservation, all while always trying to find his next hustle.” After the screening, applause reportedly lasted for a whopping 6 minutes.

“We’re really just grateful to be here,” Riley told People. “This was a collaboration between all of us, and this is all of our film. I’m very overwhelmed. I haven’t really taken it all in yet. It’s been wonderful … we’re just excited,” she added.

The screening also premiered the new film Elvis, an upcoming biopic about the “Burning Love” singer starring Austin Butler. Austin and Priscilla made a surprise appearance together at the 2022 Met Gala, where the two flaunted entirely black attire.

Priscilla Presley (Shutterstock)

The Cannes premiere of Riley’s film isn’t her first endeavor in the entertainment industry. An established actress, the 32-year-old has appeared in prominent films such as The Runaways, Magic Mike, and Mad Max: Fury Road. Taking after her family’s beauty traits, she also worked as a model, appearing in high profile magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire. She also married Australian stuntman Ben Smith Peterson at the young age of 25.

Despite the success in her professional and personal life, Riley has also gone through immense tragedy as well. Her younger brother, Benjamin Keough, unfortunately died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020. Riley then took to her official Instagram account to express her grief in a heart wrenching post, describing her late brother as “too sensitive for this harsh world.”

 

