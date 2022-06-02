JoJo Fletcher Stuns In A Sexy Black One-Piece As She Shares New Look From Her Swimwear Collaboration

JoJo Fletcher is rocking a gorgeous new look from her Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher swimwear campaign, looking sexy by the pool in a plunging black swimsuit.

June 2, 2022 7:57PM EDT
JoJo Fletcher
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers NBC TCA Summer Press Tour, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Aug 2019
THE BACHELOR: THE GREATEST SEASONS – EVER! - "JoJo Fletcher" – JoJo made up for her heartbreaking goodbye from Ben Higgins when a number of amazing men from her season fell hard and fast for her. She couldn’t understand how Ben could fall in love with two people at the same time – until it happened to her. How JoJo handled this romantic challenge, along with the exploits of Chad and the emerging popularity of Wells as a Bachelor Nation favorite, made this one fun rollercoaster ride to find love on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!," MONDAY, JUNE 29 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Rick Rowell) JOJO FLETCHER, JORDAN
Image Credit: Cupshe/ MEGA

JoJo Fletcher is showing off her stunning physique and stunning swimwear in the new Cupshe campaign! In a video you can watch here, the former Bachelor star rocked a gorgeous, sexy black one piece for the video in a beautiful desert mansion, swimming in the glistening pool.

“It has arrived! 💋 Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher is finally available now!” she captioned the post. “Hope you guys love it as much as I do ✨#CupshexJoJo”

JoJo FletcherJ
JoJo Fletcher x Cupshe campaign (Cupshe/ MEGA).

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen JoJo stun in her Cupshe gear. Just a few days ago, the reality star showed off more looks from the collection, wearing a tan and black animal print style bikini in some of the many photos she posed in for the collaboration. She also added a matching wrap skirt to the two-piece in other photos.

The beauty’s long wavy hair was down in the pics and she laid down by the water in some. In addition to the animal print choice, she also wore a pretty melon-colored bikini that also put her beautiful curves on display as she posed by the pool.

JoJo Fletcher
JoJo Fletcher for Cupshe (Cupshe/ MEGA).

At the same time JoJo’s gorgeous bikini photos were released, she spoke to Daily Mail about the experience working with Cupshe for the collaboration. “Beach vacations are my absolute favorite so when Cupshe approached me about doing a swim collab with them it was instantly an exciting opportunity for me,” she told the outlet. “Back when I had my clothing line Fletch, swimwear was such a hit so to be able to dip my toes back in and design quality swimwear that was more affordable and inclusive to all different styles was something I knew I wanted to be a part of.”

JoJo also revealed that she modeled for the photos during her honeymoon in Santorini after she married her now husband Jordan during their wedding at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA. The lovebirds made headlines for the nuptials and JoJo looked incredible in her Ines di Santo wedding gown. Jordan also looked handsome in his classic tuxedo.

