JoJo Fletcher Stuns In A Sexy Black One-Piece As She Shares New Look From Her Swimwear Collaboration

JoJo Fletcher is showing off her stunning physique and stunning swimwear in the new Cupshe campaign! In a video you can watch here, the former Bachelor star rocked a gorgeous, sexy black one piece for the video in a beautiful desert mansion, swimming in the glistening pool.

“It has arrived! 💋 Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher is finally available now!” she captioned the post. “Hope you guys love it as much as I do ✨#CupshexJoJo”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen JoJo stun in her Cupshe gear. Just a few days ago, the reality star showed off more looks from the collection, wearing a tan and black animal print style bikini in some of the many photos she posed in for the collaboration. She also added a matching wrap skirt to the two-piece in other photos.

The beauty’s long wavy hair was down in the pics and she laid down by the water in some. In addition to the animal print choice, she also wore a pretty melon-colored bikini that also put her beautiful curves on display as she posed by the pool.

At the same time JoJo’s gorgeous bikini photos were released, she spoke to Daily Mail about the experience working with Cupshe for the collaboration. “Beach vacations are my absolute favorite so when Cupshe approached me about doing a swim collab with them it was instantly an exciting opportunity for me,” she told the outlet. “Back when I had my clothing line Fletch, swimwear was such a hit so to be able to dip my toes back in and design quality swimwear that was more affordable and inclusive to all different styles was something I knew I wanted to be a part of.”

JoJo also revealed that she modeled for the photos during her honeymoon in Santorini after she married her now husband Jordan during their wedding at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA. The lovebirds made headlines for the nuptials and JoJo looked incredible in her Ines di Santo wedding gown. Jordan also looked handsome in his classic tuxedo.