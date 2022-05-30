‘The Bachelor’s JoJo Fletcher Sizzles In Bikini Campaign After Marrying Jordan Rodgers

JoJo Fletcher, 31, is showing off her fit figure in her new bikini campaign photos! The Bachelor star, who married Jordan Rodgers earlier this month, walked by a pool as she wore a tan and black animal print style bikini in some of the many photos she posed in for her collaborative swimwear line with Cupshe called Cupshe X JoJo Fletcher. She also added a matching wrap skirt to the two-piece in other photos.

The beauty’s long wavy hair was down in the pics and she laid down by the water in some. In addition to the animal print choice, she also rocked a pretty white and purple bikini with a floral design and a solid white bikini that tied in the bottom front. Various one-pieces in different colors and designs were also modeled in the snapshots, including an animal print one, a solid white one, and a solid black one with a plunging neckline.

At the same time JoJo’s gorgeous bikini photos were released, she spoke to Daily Mail about the experience in posing for the shoot and collaborating with the Cupshe brand. “Beach vacations are my absolute favorite so when Cupshe approached me about doing a swim collab with them it was instantly an exciting opportunity for me,” she told the outlet. “Back when I had my clothing line Fletch, swimwear was such a hit so to be able to dip my toes back in and design quality swimwear that was more affordable and inclusive to all different styles was something I knew I wanted to be a part of.”

View Related Gallery Celebs In Animal Print Bikinis: See Photos Of Sofia Richie & More In Wild Two-Pieces Bella Hadid wears a tiny leopard print string bikini as she goes for a dip in the ocean in Miami. She was escorted to the beach by her seldom photographed boyfriend Marc Kalman. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Bella Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805115_044.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

JoJo also revealed that she modeled for the photos during her honeymoon in Santorini after she married her now husband Jordan during their wedding at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA. The lovebirds made headlines for the nuptials and JoJo looked incredible in her Ines di Santo wedding gown. Jordan also looked handsome in his classic tuxedo.

The excited bride spoke to People about her enthusiasm over the marriage shortly after the wedding. “It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend,” she told the outlet. “Everything that’s happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky. It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!!”