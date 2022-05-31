Paris Hilton Learns Lizzo’s Viral ‘About Damn Time’ Dance In Neon Bikini: Watch

Paris Hilton got into the TikTok dance trend, or at least tried to. The famous socialite, 41, attempted to learn Lizzo’s viral “About Damn Time” dance on May 30, sharing a video of herself copying the Grammy Award winner’s tutorial. In the footage, Paris rocked a two-piece neon bikini and massive sunglasses as she replicated Lizzo, 34, who gave a step-by-step explanation on how to perform the dance while dressed in a T-shirt and sweatpants. But the biggest lesson for Paris was that the viral dance is harder than it looks.

Paris gleefully copied Lizzo’s dance one step at a time. It started off strong, with Paris matching Lizzo’s clapping and hip shaking. But as the video went on, Paris struggled to keep up with the “Juice” hitmaker and giggled throughout her missteps. While Lizzo’s tutorial went on, Paris mouthed “I don’t know” to the camera and gave up on learning the dance. Her final move in the minute-long video was to throw her hands in the air and run off-camera.

In her caption, Paris acknowledged how Reese Witherspoon also recently struggled to learn the “About Damn Time” dance. “@LizzoBeEating I think @ReeseWitherspoon & I need to come over for a dance lesson so we can do this trend justice 😹,” the Paris In Love star said. Lizzo hasn’t responded to the video, but we can imagine she’d still be impressed with Paris’ efforts at learning the dance.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"<P><B>Ref: SPL1336080 180816 </B><BR />Picture by: Splash News<BR /></P><P><B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR />Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR />New York:212-619-2666<BR />London:870-934-2666<BR />photodesk@splashnews.com<BR /></P> Julia Fox shows off her flawless physique while grocery shopping in an outrageous outfit. The model is seen pushing her cart of groceries out of Pavilions in Los Angeles wearing Alexander Wang head to toe.

Reese, 46, gave the viral dance a shot on May 21, sharing a similar side-by-side video of herself and Lizzo’s tutorial on social media. The Big Little Lies star danced along to Lizzo’s lesson in gym clothes with her blonde hair in a messy bun. Just like Paris, Reese gave the entire performance her best shot, but by the end she just couldn’t nail the execution like Lizzo did. Her famous friends like Gwyneth Paltrow, Diane Keaton, and Brandi Carlile all praised Reese for the dance and laughed about it in the comments.

After a few celebrity attempts, Lizzo is unmatched in the “About Damn Time” dance. We cannot wait to see which A-listers join the trend on TikTok next.