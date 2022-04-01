Brandi Carlile’s Wife: Everything To Know About Catherine Shepherd & Their 10 Year Marriage

The Grammy-winning singer has called Catherine Shepherd her wife for nearly a decade. Find out all about the British beauty who stole Brandi’s heart here!

Brandi Carlile is one of the most talented singer/songwriters to emerge onto the American music scene over the last decade. After getting the attention of critics and fans alike with her sophomore effort The Story in 2007, the 40-year-old Washington native would go on to strike gold with 2015’s The Firewatcher’s Daughter, receiving her first Grammy nomination. She tallied up six more nods for By the Way, I Forgive You in 2018 and another three for her work as a producer and writer on Tanya Tucker’s 2019 album While I’m Living. Brandi would bring home a total of six Grammys from the incredible recognition.

After winning Best Country Song for “Crowded Table” — the hit single from her all-female supergroup The Highwomen featuring Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby — Brandi is returning to the 2022 Grammy Awards this Sunday in Las Vegas with a total of five nominations, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, Song of the Year (for both “A Beautiful Noise” and “Right on Time”) and Best American Roots Performance. She’s up against some major competition with Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X in the mix!

When she’s not writing the next heartbreaking ballad, creating her own music festival (“Girls Just Wanna Weekend”) or collecting a smorgasbord of awards, Brandi enjoys a private life with her wife Catherine Shepherd. Find out all about the woman who stole the musician’s heart, below!

Catherine’s father is a British actor.

Born in 1975, Catherine is the daughter of actor Jack Shepherd, who is also a playwright, theatre director and jazz musician. After attending the James Allen’s Girls’ School, Catherine followed in her father’s footsteps and tried her hand at acting. She eventually became quite successful as a charity organizer.

Catherine met Brandi through Paul McCartney’s charity.

Catherine was working for ten years as the head of the charity organization for the legendary music icon Paul McCartney. During that time, she began working on a project that involved Brandi’s own charity works. Catherine then reached out to see if she could donate some of Paul’s memorabilia.

When the two finally met in person after talking on the phone for more than a year, Brandi was pleasantly surprised to find out that Catherine was her peer. “It was shocking to say the least,” she told People. “Every time I talked to her over the phone, I thought I was talking to somebody who was like 65 years old. I don’t know why. I think because of her wisdom and her demeanor. Or maybe I thought she was Paul’s age or something. So we met backstage in New York, and we were both like 27.”

Catherina & Brandi share children.

After marrying in 2012, the couple decided to start a family. They welcomed their first daughter, Evangeline, in 2014, followed by their second, Elijah, in 2018.

Brandi loves Catherine ‘more than Elton John.’

On their ninth anniversary, Brandi posted a sweet tribute to Catherine on Instagram, sharing an adorable photo of the couple. “Happy anniversary Cath! 9 years! I promise next year we’ll do something other than album promo,” Brandi wrote. “You make everything feel like a holiday though and I wouldn’t trade a minute of whatever kind of time you’ll give me. I love you more than boats, and wine…and maybe even more than Elton John…” She added: “Thanks for marrying me and becoming a reluctant and brilliantly sarcastic American.”