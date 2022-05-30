Sofia Vergara Stuns In Neon Green Swimsuit With Cutouts As She Celebrates Memorial Day: Photo

Sofia Vergara knows exactly how to set temperatures soaring during the Memorial Day weekend! The Modern Family alum took to her Instagram to share some sizzling snaps of herself rocking a neon green swimsuit featuring cut outs. To up the ante, the Columbian beauty posted another photo album, seen here, where she showed off her wild side lounging in a pool with an animal-print suit. She captioned it, “Happy Memorial weekend! Hope everyone stayed safe.”

When she’s not posing for her life poolside, Sofia is enjoying married life with her husband Joe Manganiello. The pair have been practically inseparable since marrying in 2015. While they seem to travel together all the time, they also enjoy the quiet of home. Back on their 6th anniversary in June, Sofia shared adorable photos of the pair lounging around their Los Angeles mansion. “6 yrs since u went and found me!!!” Sofia began her sweet caption, adding two sparkly heart emojis. “happy [anniversary] @joemanganiello…U r mine!!!!” she also wrote, alongside a rose and three arrow-in-the-heart emojis.

Joe, meanwhile, gushed about his wife when he revealed he was looking for a partner who was “secure” enough to handle his various risqué roles, such as playing a sexy werewolf in True Blood or a male stripper in Magic Mike. “I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident,” Joe said in an interview with Men’s Health while promoting his film Bottom of the Ninth in 2019 . “It takes a really strong and secure individual to handle the types of projects I’ve done.” He continued, “But when we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways.”

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"<P><B>Ref: SPL1336080 180816 </B><BR />Picture by: Splash News<BR /></P><P><B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR />Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR />New York:212-619-2666<BR />London:870-934-2666<BR />photodesk@splashnews.com<BR /></P> Julia Fox shows off her flawless physique while grocery shopping in an outrageous outfit. The model is seen pushing her cart of groceries out of Pavilions in Los Angeles wearing Alexander Wang head to toe.

“My life is great because I really like my wife,” Joe added. “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f—ing laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”