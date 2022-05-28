Kim Kardashian Stuns In Velvet D&G Bustier In Unseen Look From Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kim Kardashian gave her fans a treat by sharing some never-before-seen photos from her sister Kourtney’s magical Italian wedding ceremony with Travis Barker. The 41-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 28 to post an album of incredibly gorgeous snaps of herself rocking a velvet Dolce & Gabbana bustier ensemble in the coastal town of Portofino. “La Dolce Vita,” Kim captioned the revealing pics.

The maroon bustier was set off with a matching capelet and a black bodysuit. Kim kept her newly dyed platinum blonde tresses wrapped up in a messy bun, as she rocked a pair of killer stilettos. The impromptu photo shoot took place in a stunning Italian villa, with Kim leaning against the wall as she posed for her life.

Dolce & Gabbana was the name of the game at Kourt’s wedding, as the family got all dolled up in the high-end label for the matrimony. Kim led the troops in a D&G black lace dress featuring a straight cut and long sleeves. She added a cross choker necklace around her neck for dramatic effect.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Photos: See Pics From Their Italian Nuptials Portofino, ITALY - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Portofino, ITALY - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kim appeared solo for Kourt and Travis’ big day, as her boyfriend Pete Davidson was back in the states for his final appearance on Saturday Night Live. Even without her famous boyfriend, however, Kim made quite the impression in Italy ahead of the wedding, as she rocked an incredible sheer dress while holding hands with her daughter North, 8, to board a $14 million yacht owned by Dolce & Gabanna on Saturday, May 21. Later, she treated North and her niece Penelope, 9, to some gelato while donning a gray corset style top and matching boot cut pants.

Meanwhile, the lavish ceremony was the third wedding for Kourtney and Travis. The superstar couple officially tied the knot on May 15 in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, where only Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’s father were in attendance. They also eloped in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on April 3 following Travis’ performance at the show. However, that wedding, which was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator, was not deemed official, as they did not get a marriage license beforehand.