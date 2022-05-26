Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Haven, 10, In Faded Jeans At Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Jessica Alba and her daughter Haven stepped out for Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' concert in Los Angeles, dressed in matching light blue jeans.

May 26, 2022 9:29AM EDT
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Jessica Alba, 41, took her daughter Haven, 10, to see Olivia Rodrigo in concert on May 25. The mother-daughter duo were pictured attending Olivia’s show at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on her ‘Sour’ World Tour. Jessica and her middle child, who she shares with husband Cash Warren, matched in faded light blue jeans for the show. The Dark Angel actress also rocked a green zip-up sweatshirt over a white T-shirt that she tucked in her jeans, which had rips in them at the knees unlike her daughter’s.

Jessica Alba and her daughter Haven at the Olivia Rodrigo concert on May 25 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Jessica accessorized her chic look with an abundance of necklaces and a pair of small-sized hoop earrings. She also sported a leopard-print cross-body bag that that she wrapped around her chest. Lastly, the mom of three had on a pair of bright white sneakers that seemed perfectly comfortable for the concert.

Haven, meanwhile, rocked a black leather jacket over a purple top. The red-headed youngster also wore a pair of black shoes and a protective black face mask. She entered the venue with her mom, where they witnessed Olivia, 19, perform some of her top hits like “Good 4 U” and “Traitor.” Consider us jealous!

As Haven gets older, Jessica continues to make special memories with her middle child. Last summer, Jessica brought her daughter to her office at The Honest Company, first making a pit stop at Starbucks. Haven, as well as her sister Honor, 13, also occasionally link up with their famous mom for fun dance routines on Jessica’s TikTok. This past February, Jessica and Cash, 43, took all three kids — Haven, Honor, and son Hayes, 4,— to a golf course in L.A, where the proud mom watched her brood learn the ropes of her favorite game.

