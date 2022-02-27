Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Hit The Golf Course With Kids Honor, 13, Haven, 10, & Hayes, 4 – Rare Photos

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren hit the links for a few rounds of golf in a rare public family outing with kids Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

It was a family affair on Friday, Feb. 26 at a golf course outside of Los Angeles, when Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren brought kids Honor, 13, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 4, along for a few rounds. In the rare photos of the whole family, Jessica and company rocked casual, relaxed attire for their day on the links, looking on proudly as her kids learned the ropes of one of her favorite games.

Jessica’s love for golf is well-documented, and she’s competed in various celebrity tournaments during her many years in the spotlight. Rocking sweatpants, a comfortable flannel, and aviator sunglasses, Jessica looked like a regular pro (or maybe even the coach of a pro) as she looked on sternly at her kids’ skills on the course. Husband Cash stayed on the goofier side of things, and couldn’t contain his laughter as he put an arm around Jessica and ecstatically watch daughter Haven practice her swing.

In their last photos as a family, Jessica shared a sweet slideshow to Instagram of the fivesome enjoying Thanksgiving week together. The family dressed up for their dinner together, and Honor looked just like mom Jessica (and more grown-up than ever) in a flowing floral gown. Honor, who is already much taller than Jessica, is even catching up to dad Cash in height, as photos of the beauty on Halloween confirmed.

Though Jessica may not often be seen in public photos with her entire family, she’s far from shy about how much being a mom to her three kids means to her. In an Instagram post celebrating Honor’s entry into teenagerhood, Jessica gushed over how being a mother is “one of the greatest gifts” she has ever had the pleasure of experiencing. “Remember to soak up every moment,” she concluded her sweet caption. “I love you with my whole heart and soul.”