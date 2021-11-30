See Pics

Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 13, Looks Just Like Her Mom In New Thanksgiving Photos

News Writer

The ‘Fantastic Four’ star’s eldest daughter is growing up so fast in sweet family photos that Jessica Alba shared from their holiday celebration.

Thanksgiving and the holidays in general are a time for family and seeing how much you’ve grown. Jessica Alba shared a sweet photo of her whole family from over the holiday weekend on Monday November 29, and her oldest child Honor, 13, is growing into a young woman, who bares a striking resemblance to her mom. Jessica celebrated a lovely time spent with her family. “[Photo dump] from an awesome week with my sweet fam bam and our besties,” she wrote in the caption.

The first photo Jessica, 40, shared was her posing right next to honor and the rest of the family, including her husband Cash Warren42, younger daughter Haven Garner, 10, and son Hayes, 3. The whole photo was a really cute shot of the whole family. Jessica rocked a plunging white dress with a black design, while Honor sported a flowing dress, but in blue. The mom and daughter duo also both had their hair cut into similar black bob.

Other than the family photo, Jessica also shared a shot of just her kids, where they all acted silly, while on vacation in Cabo for the holiday. Honor lied down on a ledge, while Hayes gripped tight onto her arm. Haven stood over her and hilariously rested her arm on her older sister’s knee. After a few photos of Jessica and her husband enjoying cocktails with friends, Jessica shared a few more sweet photos of her kids, including a funny photo of her son wearing a blue outfit and sitting in huge basket. She also posted a sweet sisterly shot of Honor giving Haven a big hug, while they sat near the beach.

Jessica Alba speaks at Nasdaq alongside her family. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Jessica has shared plenty of photos of her family and her look-alike daughter recently. The family all sported matching lion costumes for Halloween in an adorable photo-op. Jessica also celebrated her daughter on September 1 in an Instagram post, when she sent her off to her first day of eighth grade. The actress said that she was “A proud (& obviously crying) mama” in the caption.