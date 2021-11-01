Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 13, Is Almost As Tall As Her Dad Cash Warren In New Halloween Photo

Jessica Alba shared a sweet Halloween family photo on Monday, with her 13-year-old daughter Honor looking all grown up!

Jessica Alba‘s daughter Honor is almost as tall as dad! The 13-year-old made an appearance on her mom’s Instagram on Monday, Nov. 1 as the family posed for the Halloween holiday. The group looked cuter than ever dressed up as lions while Honor, who celebrated her 13th birthday this past June, stood next to dad Cash Warren, 42, looking like a grown up teen.

“Halloween w my pack,” Jessica, 40, captioned her post, which also included daughter Haven, 10, and son Hayes, 3. “& Haysie’s first time trick-or-treating,” the Honest Company founder added. Looks like it’s not just Honor who seems to be growing up faster than ever!

Honor’s mom Jessica pointed out how tall she was getting in another recent Instagram post celebrating her birthday, sharing a series of photos of the teen who looked like a spitting image of her mother. “This is 13!” the actress wrote in the caption. “Honor — yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious and so kind. I’m just so proud of you. I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears — they are happy tears because the love is so deep and profound and sad that I can’t push pause.”

Jessica also shared in the post that being Honor’s mom has been one of the “greatest gifts” in her life, urging her teenager to “soak up every minute” of this time.

Over the last few months, fans have noticed how much taller Honor has gotten as she’s entered her teen years. In photos of Honor with mom Jessica, it’s obvious the 13-year-old has already grown taller than her mom. Considering Jessica’s caption on her daughter’s birthday post, the height of her daughter compared to the rest of the family has definitely become a running joke between them — and Honor’s of course not even done growing yet!