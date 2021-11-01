See Pics

Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 13, Is Almost As Tall As Her Dad Cash Warren In New Halloween Photo

Jessica Alba & daughter Honor
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian dresses up as Carole Baskin with her children, and Jonathan Cheban as Tiger King, Los Angeles, CA. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711379_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Bradley Cooper and daughter Lea channel their inner Robin Williams dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire to trick or treat in New York.Pictured: Bradley CooperBACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian dresses up as Carole Baskin with her children, and Jonathan Cheban as Tiger King, Los Angeles, CA. 30 Oct 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711379_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Dress up Family with Wizard of Oz Theme for HalloweenGreenwich Village, NYPictured: Alec Baldwin,Hilaria Baldwin,Carmen Baldwin,Leo Baldwin,Alec BaldwinHilaria BaldwinCarmen BaldwinLeo BaldwinRafael BaldwinRef: SPL1613706 311017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Evening Writer

Jessica Alba shared a sweet Halloween family photo on Monday, with her 13-year-old daughter Honor looking all grown up!

Jessica Alba‘s daughter Honor is almost as tall as dad! The 13-year-old made an appearance on her mom’s Instagram on Monday, Nov. 1 as the family posed for the Halloween holiday. The group looked cuter than ever dressed up as lions while Honor, who celebrated her 13th birthday this past June, stood next to dad Cash Warren, 42, looking like a grown up teen.

“Halloween w my pack,” Jessica, 40, captioned her post, which also included daughter Haven, 10, and son Hayes, 3. “& Haysie’s first time trick-or-treating,” the Honest Company founder added. Looks like it’s not just Honor who seems to be growing up faster than ever!

Honor’s mom Jessica pointed out how tall she was getting in another recent Instagram post celebrating her birthday, sharing a series of photos of the teen who looked like a spitting image of her mother. “This is 13!” the actress wrote in the caption. “Honor — yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious and so kind. I’m just so proud of you. I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears — they are happy tears because the love is so deep and profound and sad that I can’t push pause.”

Jessica also shared in the post that being Honor’s mom has been one of the “greatest gifts” in her life, urging her teenager to “soak up every minute” of this time.

Related Gallery

Stars Celebrating Halloween 2021: Billie Eilish, Kyle Richards & More

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian looks like a futuristic Cowgirl as she is spotted exiting a leaving a Halloween party at TAO following romance rumors with Pete Davidson after the two were pictured at Knotts Berry Farm together over the weekend! Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Rihanna channels her inner Beetle Juice as she steps out for her brother Rory's Halloween party in NYC at 5am. The singer stepped out in a black and white dress and matching coat for the event. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: PapCulture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Brown dresses as a mummy leaving LeBron James' Halloween Party in Hollywood. while exiting the venue Chris can be seen rubbing his eyes taking out contacts. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jessica Alba & daughter Honor
Jessica Alba & daughter Honor in Los Angeles, March 2021. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Over the last few months, fans have noticed how much taller Honor has gotten as she’s entered her teen years. In photos of Honor with mom Jessica, it’s obvious the 13-year-old has already grown taller than her mom. Considering Jessica’s caption on her daughter’s birthday post, the height of her daughter compared to the rest of the family has definitely become a running joke between them — and Honor’s of course not even done growing yet!