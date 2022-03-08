Jessica Alba Shares Rare Photo With Look-Alike Daughters Honor, 13, & Haven, 10

Jessica Alba shared a rare snapshot with her look-alike daughters in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Jessica Alba‘s daughters are all grown up! The 40-year-old Fantastic Four star took to Instagram on March 8 in celebration of International Women’s Day as she shared a beautiful snapshot sitting alongside her two lookalike daughters — Honor, 13, and Haven, 10.

The Golden Globe nominee dressed casual in a pair of white sweatpants and matching top. Her eldest daughters also opted for comfort while showing a sign of solidarity against stereotypes and discrimination of women as part of the “Break the Bias” campaign.

“Celebrating #InternationalWomensDay today and every single day,” Jessica began in a lengthy caption. “As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it – not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come. Like all mothers, I want to #breakthebias so my children can have the opportunity to chase their dreams regardless of their gender. Gender bias is a real thing and is a systemic issue. For change to happen, we all need to unite and take dedicated steps in fighting for women’s equality. On a global scale, this is an even more monumental problem and there is still so much work to be done.”

“At the end of the day, we’ve come a long way, but we still have a lot of work to do. I firmly believe we all must do our part to continue to hold open the door for all women to be part of the conversation and part of our leadership teams,” she continued. “Words of support are no longer enough. We must act every day and keep gender equality at the forefront of our work. I’m here to tell you today that no matter who you are or where you come from, our differences should always be valued and celebrated. Please join my fam & I as we #BreakTheBias this International Women’s Day and work together to help create a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive #internationalwomensday #empowher #breakthebias.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the Sin City starlet who shares her two daughters — as well as son Hayes, 4 — with husband Cash Warren. “Sheesh your older daughter is your twin!” one follower responded. “When did they grow up?” another replied. “You’ve been one of my heroes for two decades and it’s been so inspiring watching you be absolutely yourself throughout your career!” one fan commented.