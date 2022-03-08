Kim Kardashian & More Stars Honor Ukraine & Women Of The World With International Women’s Day Posts

Kim Kardashian, Kamala Harris, and more celebrated women with heartfelt and supportive messages, including some for those in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

Celebrities are speaking out to honor women on International Women’s Day! Stars like Kim Kardashian, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Lynda Carter, and more posted messages of love to their social media accounts on the March 8th holiday that celebrates women everywhere. Some of them also used their messages as an opportunity to show their support for the women of Ukraine after Russia’s tragic invasion of the country.

“Happy International Women’s Day! Anything is possible if you work hard. I’m so proud of my game @KKHOfficial and I hope it inspires you to chase your dreams!” Kim wrote in a tweet along with an animated photo of herself from her game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

As my mother always used to say, “You may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last.” On International Women’s Day, we recognize how far women have come—and how far we have to go to achieve full equality and representation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2022

On this International Women’s Day, we honor women throughout the world who courageously use their voice, no matter the cost. pic.twitter.com/omdwxvFOY1 — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2022

Lynda included a photo of animated women of all shapes and sized posing in Wonder Woman costumes along with positive words. “Today we celebrate women and girls from all walks of life… And yes, that includes our trans sisters! 😘,” she wrote. “To be a woman is to be a wonder, but it’s no wonder that we are so strong and full of possibilities. Happy International Women’s Day!”

Maria Shriver gave a shout-out to the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, and put focus on the struggles in the country right now. “This International Women’s Day, it’s hard not to focus on a woman who I have come to admire greatly. @olenazelenska_official, the First Lady of Ukraine has led her country with poise, passion, and dignity, even before this unjust war. Her platforms have always been focused on women and children, and she has not deviated from that for one moment,” part of Maria’s message, which can be seen here, read.

happy International Women’s Day!!! what i’d give to be on a stage screaming the words to Nightmare with you today. 💔 sing it in ur heart for me — h (@halsey) March 8, 2022

Jameela Jamil also shared a tweet that included an adorable photo of herself as a tot with chocolate all over her face. “Happy International Women’s Day. May we all feel as free today as we did as babies covered in chocolate with not an ounce of shame in sight,” she wrote.

Some other notable stars and politicians that shared International Women’s Day posts on Twitter included Stacey Abrams, Kate Upton, Nancy Pelosi, Tish James, Liam Payne, Ayesha Curry, and Sarah Ferguson.