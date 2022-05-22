Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Step Out In NYC After She Publicly Supported His Album: Photos

Could Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles be jetting off on another romantic trip so soon after their Italian getaway? That was the question on fans’ minds as the pair were spotted at a New York airport together on Sunday, May 22. The superstar couple kept a low profile as the actress/director, 38, rocked a black jacket and jeans, while the “As It Was” hitmaker, 28, was twinning in a dark peacoat and denim, as seen in photos here.

The outing comes after Olivia gave a big shout out to Harry on Instagram, as she played a snippet of his song “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” from his new album Harry’s House via her Stories over the weekend. The Book Smart director may have been giving Harry a little lip service as he did the same this past week when he stopped by The Howard Stern show and gushed about working with Olivia after she directed him in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” the former One Direction bandmember began. “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.” He added, “It meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.”

Harry’s tribute to Olivia comes only days after the pair were spotted vacationing together in Italy. The American beauty looked deep in conversation while walking alongside her British beau during the holiday, as the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker couldn’t take his eyes off her! How sweet!

The Italian getaway was the first sighting of the couple together since Olivia was served custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis in the middle of the ComicCon presentation. A source confirmed to HollywoodLife that the contents of the envelope were documents pertaining to Olivia and Jason’s kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, and also revealed that Jason allegedly was unaware where his former fiancée would be served.

After meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020, Harry and Olivia have been getting more and more involved. First sparking romance rumors while attending a wedding together in Jan. 2021, the Coachella headliner and actress have since enjoyed a slew of romantic outings together. Olivia has even been spotted attending Harry’s concerts!