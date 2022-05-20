Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney To Exit ‘SNL’ Alongside Pete Davidson

Kate McKinnon is hanging up her hat at Saturday Night Live! The 38-year-old is departing the NBC sketch series after season 47, which is her tenth anniversary on the show, Variety reports. Long-time cast members Aidy Bryant, 35, and Kyle Mooney, 37, are also leaving, along with Pete Davidson, creating a major cast shake-up going forward. All four are expected to appear in their final episode on Saturday, May 21, which is the last installment of the season. None of the actors have issued a statement about their exits.

Kate’s departure comes after murmurs that she would be leaving the show in the last couple of seasons. Last year, the comedian took an extended hiatus from Saturday Night Live to play a dramatized version of Carole Baskin in the upcoming Tiger King inspired series on Peacock.

When asked last year if she would leaving at the nine-year mark, she appeared unsure. “Umm, gosh, it’s April. It’s early, and I really love working there, and I really love everyone who works there, so we will see,” she said to Variety. “Honestly, no, I can’t. I’m sorry,” she said when pressed about her future plans. Last May, Kate appeared emotional during a cold open leading fans to speculate it was because it might be her final episode, which was not the case.

She will certainly be missed on the sketch series, but remembered for some of her brilliant impressions — including Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kate has also played Ellen DeGeneres and Kellyanne Conway through her run.

Kate’s work earned her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series over the last decade, along with six additional nominations. She also earned a nod for 2014’s “Home for the Holiday (Twin Bed)” musical sketch in the music and lyrics category.

Natasha Lyonne serves as host for tomorrow’s episode, along with musical guest Japanese Breakfast. “We’re doing it!!” the Russian Doll actress posed on social media, along with a promo video. “SEASON FINALE THIS SATURDAY!!!!!!!!” she added. Lyonne is making her hosting debut on the episode.