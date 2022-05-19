Kellyanne Conway Slams Husband For ‘Cheating By Tweeting’ About Trump As She Worked With Him

Kellyanne Conway called out her husband George for tweeting his disapproval of former President Donald Trump, who she used to work for during his presidency. Kellyanne, 55, detailed her frustration with George, 58, in an excerpt of her upcoming memoir Here’s The Deal, published by People on Thursday, May 19.

Kellyanne wrote that she and George were living separately during her time in the White House. While she was in Washington D.C., the lawyer elected to stay at the family’s home in New Jersey, but the then-Trump counselor said that she felt that by calling out her boss, George was hurting her relationship. She said that she spoke to him about the conflict privately. “Clearly he was cheating by tweeting. I was having a hard time competing with his new fling,” Kellyanne wrote. “His daily deluge of insults-by-tweet against my boss—or, as he put it sometimes, ‘the people in the White House’—violated our marriage vows to ‘love, honor, and cherish’ each other. Those vows, of course, do not mean we must agree about politics or policies or even the president.”

Kellyanne said that she confronted him about the public attacks. “You shouldn’t criticize me publicly. And when did you become so mean? That is so not you,” she wrote that she told him. Even though she was having conflicts with her husband, she said that Trump’s daughter Ivanka also offered her support, even giving her the names and numbers of couples counselors, but Kellyanne wrote that the two of them didn’t go. She also recalled walking in on the then-president having a call with First Lady Melania Trump. Kellyanne wrote that Trump was asking what to do about George, and called him “nasty,” but the then-First Lady offered some defense. “We don’t control our husbands—and you don’t control us!” she wrote, was Melania’s response.

A Republican, George has been a noted critic of the former president, and he’s spoken out against him on a number of occasions. Before Trump left office in 2021, he reflected on his presidency and compared him to Richard Nixon. “This man, Donald Trump, because he’s a psychopath, a man who could gloat and watch in glee as the Capitol was ransacked and attacked, and his people’s lives were threatened, this psychopath is…going to be a pariah for the rest of his life,” he said during an appearance on Morning Joe. George isn’t the only member of the Conway family to criticize Trump, his and Kellyanne’s daughter Claudia has also spoken out against the ex-president on social media.

Here’s The Deal comes out on Tuesday, May 24, via Threshold Books.