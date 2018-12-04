Eric Trump Mocked For Saying George Conway Has ‘Utter Disrespect’ For Wife Kellyanne Conway

Eric Trump is getting absolutely dunked on for criticizing George Conway for ‘disrespecting’ Kellyanne, despite his father’s long and storied history of treating women terribly. See the tweets!

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, put George Conway on blast, accusing him of “utter disrespect” of his White House aide wife, Kellyanne Conway. The December 3 tweet came hours after the conservative attorney, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, accused the president of witness tampering. “Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all. @KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible,” Eric tweeted.

Cool. Twitter isn’t letting Trump the younger forget that his father has a long history of misogyny and he’s been absolutely owned thousands of times. “Your father raped your mother, cheated on her with his 2nd wife. He cheated on his 2nd wife. Then he cheated on his 3rd wife after she gave birth, with a porn actress. The utter disrespect your father has for women, the mother of his children isn’t close to GC’s words of truth,” @csmcgrl23 wrote.

“Do you know a man by the name of @realDonaldTrump? Maybe you should get to really know him & ask how much he respects all of his wives/girlfriends. Also, ask a guy by the name of Donald Trump Jr. to see how much he respects HIS wife. Follow Donald Trump on twitter too,” @ClassicSophie wrote. And @ladule_b just tweeted what we’re all thinking: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA”.

Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all. @KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 4, 2018

Eric never revealed what specifically made him lash out at George Conway, but his tweet came hours after Kellyanne’s husband mocked his father’s latest tweet rampage. President Trump praised Roger Stone for stating that he would never testify against him in the Russia probe. Conway simply quote tweeted it with “File under ’18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1512′”. That means: “endeavors to influence, intimidate, or impede any grand or petit juror, or officer in or of any court of the United States,” with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Simply put, he’s accusing the president of witness tampering. Solid own.