Selena Gomez Reunites With Co-Stars Steve Martin & Martin Short At ABC Upfronts After ‘SNL’ Debut

Fresh off her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, Selena Gomez, 29, continued making the Hollywood rounds on May 17. The actress and singer attended the ABC Disney Upfront in New York City with Martin Short, 72, and Steve Martin, 76, her co-stars from her hit Hulu comedy Only The Murders in the Building. The iconic trio posed for photos together and Selena stunned in a yellow short-sleeved blazer with a matching mini skirt. She also rocked a pair of silver heels and styled her dark brunette hair in an ‘up do.

Selena, Steve, and Martin did press at the event for Only Murders, which returns for season 2 on June 28. “You’ll be presently surprised from the first one,” Selena, who plays Mabel Mora, told Access about the upcoming season. The Disney Channel alum was also asked about her real-life pal Cara Delevingne joining the show as her love interest — but Selena stayed pretty mum on that topic. “I think the whole point of us being here is to get people excited for the next season without giving anything away,” she said.

Selena and Cara, 29, are both members of the Taylor Swift squad of gals that appeared in the music video for “Bad Blood.“ In an interview with Extra TV in December, Selena shared that working with Cara on Only Murders was “so fun” and that they “were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.” Showrunner and co-creator John Hoffman recently confirmed to Vanity Fair that Cara is playing Alice, an art gallery owner that puts Selena’s character, Mabel, “in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began.”

“It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” John said about Selena and Cara, who even have matching tattoos together. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world,’ ” he added.