Miranda Lambert Rocks Sexy Dark Denim Suit With Flared Pants At BBMAs: Photos

Miranda Lambert will be taking the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday alongside Elle King, and ahead of that performance, she rocked a sexy denim suit look, complete with eye-catching flared pants! Miranda accessorized the look with matching, pointed-toe blue denim shoes, a choker necklace, and a bright green manicure. She wore her long, silky hair parted down the middle. Miranda’s date for the evening was her husband, NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, who wore a classic black suit with loafers, no socks.

Miranda appeared relaxed and ready to perform while posing on the BBMA pre-show carpet. The veteran singer‘s upcoming appearance coincides perfectly with the April 29 release of her new album, Palomino —her eighth solo effort. She’s also fresh off several wins at the Academy of Country Music Awards, taking home high-profile wins for Entertainer of the Year and Video of the Year for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King.

The 38-year-old songstress also recently appeared at the April 11 CMT Awards in Nashville, where she won Female Video of the Year for “If I Was a Cowboy.” She rocked an eye-catching, glittery navy minidress on the red carpet at that event, along with 80’s inspired shoulder pads for a powerfully feminine look.