Miranda Lambert Rocks Sexy Dark Denim Suit With Flared Pants At BBMAs: Photos

Miranda Lambert hit the awards night carpet wearing a sharp, dark denim suit alongside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin!

By:
May 15, 2022 7:37PM EDT
Miranda Lambert at BBMAs
View gallery
Becky G arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas 2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, United States - 15 May 2022
Doja Cat Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 15 May 2022
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 15 May 2022
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Miranda Lambert will be taking the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday alongside Elle King, and ahead of that performance, she rocked a sexy denim suit look, complete with eye-catching flared pants! Miranda accessorized the look with matching, pointed-toe blue denim shoes, a choker necklace, and a bright green manicure. She wore her long, silky hair parted down the middle. Miranda’s date for the evening was her husband, NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, who wore a classic black suit with loafers, no socks.

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert appears at the BBMA’s in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. (

Miranda appeared relaxed and ready to perform while posing on the BBMA pre-show carpet. The veteran singer‘s upcoming appearance coincides perfectly with the April 29 release of her new album, Palomino —her eighth solo effort. She’s also fresh off several wins at the Academy of Country Music Awards, taking home high-profile wins for Entertainer of the Year and Video of the Year for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin appear at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

The 38-year-old songstress also recently appeared at the April 11 CMT Awards in Nashville, where she won Female Video of the Year for “If I Was a Cowboy.” She rocked an eye-catching, glittery navy minidress on the red carpet at that event, along with 80’s inspired shoulder pads for a powerfully feminine look.

More From Our Partners

ad