Machine Gun Kelly Reveals If He & Fiancé Megan Fox Would Elope: Watch

. “I want to kind of just let … let the world see that as it comes,” he stated.

The “Emo Girl” singer also noted that he wrote the movie (which also features Megan plus his pal Pete Davidson) “for her,” saying she was “unknowingly the cause of the spiral.”

He explained, “She sent me a text just like in the movie (“Good Mourning” vs. “Good Morning”). He spirals over a text that he doesn’t really understand and he can’t get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me and so, you know, I had written so many songs and done all these other outlets that I was familiar with and I was, like, spiraling so hard, I needed somewhere else to go with it. I was like, ‘I’m just gonna write a movie.’”

As for their wedding plans, MGK has admitted recently that he’s been “struggling” to plan for the perfect wedding because, well, he wants it to be perfect.

Back in February, on an episode of The Late Late Show, he explained his feelings. “A lot’s been going on since last you were on the show,” host James Corden told MGK, referencing his new engagement. James asked Machine Gun (b. Colson Baker) about when he and Megan were thinking of getting married. The singer said, “When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic –” MGK trailed off as he tried to find the right words before settling with, “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].” Judging by his choice of engagement ring and both of their singular style, we doubt it will be anything but spectacular!