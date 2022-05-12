Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Pink Underwear After Kanye West Compares Her To Marge Simpson

Kim Kardashian showed her 300 million Instagram followers that she’s the real deal, in light of her estranged husband Kanye West comparing her to the cartoon character Marge Simpson. The clothing designer, 41, took to her Instagram on Thursday (May 12) to share sexy snaps of herself rocking a neon pink ensemble from her shapewear line SKIMS. The racy post comes after the latest episode of The Kardashians featured Kim recalling the time Kanye dissed her for styling herself for an event, saying she looked like the famous Simpsons matriarch.

While chatting with her sister Kourtney during the episode, Kim revealed Kanye usually has a hand in styling her for her biggest events, including her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in October. However, Kim went rogue for the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards a few weeks later, chose her own outfit and apparently disappointed Kanye on a major level. “He called me afterwards,” Kim dished to Kourt. “He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a pictured of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.” Ouch.

Kim may have had the last laugh, however, as she started dating Pete Davidson shortly after the SNL appearance. Despite the couple being attacked on social media by Kayne, they have both thrived in their new relationship, taking vacations together and stealing the spotlight at the Met Gala. Kim and Pete even took over the White House when they attended the Correspondents’ Dinner a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Kanye has been fanning the flames of romance rumors with his new muse Chaney Jones. The Instagram model and Kim look-a-like just got a tattoo of the rapper’s name, which came after a whirlwind trip to Toyko for the pair, where they checked out the sights together, looking quite cozy along the way. Their relationship, which has yet to be defined by either party, came after Kanye was hanging out with actress Julia Fox for a hot second at the beginning of 2022.