Garrett Hedlund Impresses Fans With His Insane Abs In Shirtless Mirror Selfie

Looks like he's been logging some hours in the gym! Garrett looked absolutely shredded in his workout snap.

May 12, 2022 10:15AM EDT
Garrett Hedlund
Image Credit: Belen Diaz/DYDPPA/Shutterstock

Garrett Hedlund, 37, looked fit and happy in a shirtless, gym selfie he posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, May. 12. The Tron: Legacy actor had fans talking about his ripped physique as he revealed his chiseled abs and brawny arms in the mirror selfie.

Eager to show off his hard work, the Four Brothers actor held up his shirt with his mouth so he could flaunt as many muscles as possible. While his biceps were impressive, it was hard to overlook his insanely lean center, which had enough definition to put the average six-pack to shame.

Garrett seemed more than proud of his fitness progress. He boasted about his fitness regime on top of the shot, writing, “When asked what you’re training for…? And you say… For Life.”

Garrett does have several high-octane projects in the pipeline which might be making him turn up the intensity at the gym. He announced he would be joining the cast of Sylvester Stallone‘s Paramount+ series Tulsa King via a May 11 Instagram, where he wrote, “Cats outta the bag, eh? Dream Team. I love this Group SO DAMN MUCH.”

Garrett Hedlund looked oh-so-ripped in a shirtless gym selfie posted to Instagram. (Belen Diaz/DYDPPA/Shutterstock)

It seemed like the star was finding his footing, following news of his breakup from his girlfriend of three years Emma Roberts in Jan. of 2022. It appeared to be a tough time for the actor. Garrett was picked up by the cops in Franklin County, Tennessee on Jan. 23, 2022 on suspicion of being drunk in public, only weeks after the breakup news emerged.

Neither actor has commented on the break-up, but Garrett did send a touching Mother’s Day tribute to his ex, who he shares 17-month-old son Rhodes Robert Hedlund with, on Sunday, May 8. He posted photos of a hand-penned note on his Instagram, that read, “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night.”

