Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Pose At Dave Chappelle’s Show Before Attack: Photo

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem to be perpetually in the middle of the action. The expectant parents were seen posing backstage after Dave Chappelle‘s performance on May 2 — the same one in which the controversial comedian was shockingly attacked onstage! The “Umbrella” singer, 34, looked fashionably content in a sporty blue jacket, green sports bra, and denim skirt. As per usual, she bore her bare belly beautifully, her hair in a chic braided style.

She stood next to Michael Blackson, 49, who wore a black suit and stylish scarf, sans shirt, and A$AP Rocky, 33, completed the picture in a black jacket and jeans. “I thought I was going to have to deliver a baby last night backstage at the Hollywood bowl,” Michael joked in the Instagram caption. “All this happened 30 mins before some rapper with 3,000 mixtapes and no album attacked” Chappelle, Michael continued.

During the Netflix is a Joke festival performance, Dave was attacked in a terrifying encounter by a knife-wielding assailant — while onstage. Rihanna and A$AP were nowhere near the only major stars seen at the show. Beyonce and Jay-Z, Madonna, Diddy, Christina Milian, and even Elon Musk were among the powerhouses spotted in the audience. Among the first to rush to the stage in the aftermath was Jamie Foxx. Chris Rock took the stage and quipped, “Was that Will Smith?” in reference to the I Am Legend star’s infamous Oscars slap on March 27.

Rihanna and A$AP are currently dealing with some drama of their own — A$AP was arrested on April 20 after arriving at LAX along with Rihanna. The soon-to-be parents were on a private plane after vacationing in Barbados and A$AP was abruptly arrested by LAPD officers in connection with a November 2021 shooting. He was released the same day after posting a jaw dropping $550,0000 in bail — but Rihanna was left in shock and trying to remain calm after the arrest.

The couple reportedly celebrated the impending birth with a spectacular rave-themed baby shower just days after the incident. According to HipHollywood, guests wore neon and were not allowed to take photos. Rihanna and A$AP confirmed the pregnancy at the end of January 2022.