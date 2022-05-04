Beyonce and Jay-Z Seen Leaving Hollywood Bowl After Shocking Dave Chappelle Attack

Beyonce and Jay-Z were seen leaving Dave Chappelle‘s ill-fated show at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3 after witnessing a shocking armed attack alongside several other mega-stars. Beyonce, 40, wore an oversized leather jacket, sunglasses, and a black face mask while exiting the Hollywood Bowl, while 52-year-old Jay-Z rocked a casual black Fear Of God x New Era ball cap and RtA shirt, per photos published in the Daily Mail on May 4. All things considered, the ultimate power-couple looked relaxed after the terrifying attack.

Queen Bey and her hubby weren’t the only celebrities at the Netflix is a Joke festival on Tuesday — Diddy, Madonna, Christina Milian, Elon Musk, and Dr. Dre were all in the audience when Isaiah Lee, 23, stormed the stage with a replica gun and knife and tackled Dave. Dave’s elite fan club also included Chris Rock and Jamie Foxx, who joined the controversial comedian onstage after the attack. Jamie was reportedly among the first onstage to help Dave after the unexpected assault, and Dave thanked him, saying, “whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat.”

“Listen, I just want to say, this man is an absolute genius,” Jamie responded. “We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times. For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, I enjoyed myself thoroughly, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.”

“Was that Will Smith?” Chris joked alongside Jimmy Carr following the attack, referring to his infamous on-stage slap from the I Am Legend star during the Oscars on March 27. The audience greeted the quip with literal screams of laughter. Dave’s representative Carla Sims issued a statement May 4, saying that the comedian won’t let the incident co-opt his moment during the festival.

“The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” Carla told The Hollywood Reporter. “Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment.”

The attacker was detained on a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge, and his bail has been set at $30,000.