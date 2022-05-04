Dave Chappelle Tackled By Man With Weapon As He Performed At Hollywood Bowl: Watch

Dave Chappelle was performing during the Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3 when he was unexpectedly attacked by an audience member. Video footage of the show reveals the attacked body-slamming Dave to the ground as he gave his stand-up act. The man who attacked Dave had a replica gun, which can eject a knife blade “when you discharge it correctly,” the LAPD told NBC4. Guests were not supposed to use phones during the comedy festival, but some audience members were able to obtain grainy footage of the incident. The attacker appeared to try and run off after tackling Dave, but he was quickly apprehended by security.

Another alleged clip from the evening shows fellow Netflix is a Joke performer, Chris Rock, joining Dave onstage after the attack. “Was that Will Smith?” Chris joked. Of course, Chris was referencing how Will stormed the stage and slapped him at the Oscars in March. Will’s outrage came after Chris made a joke about his wife, Jade Pinkett-Smith’s, shaved head, which is the result of alopecia. Chris has not publicly discussed the situation with Will at length since it happened.

Meanwhile, Dave seemed to be unharmed by the Hollywood Bowl attack. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, 2022 is an active investigation and we are unable to comment further at this time,” a spokesperson for the Hollywood Bowl confirmed, according to Variety. The attacker has not been identified. It has also been reported that Jamie Foxx was one of the first men onstage to help Dave and assist in apprehending the man who tackled him.

The Netflix is a Joke festival has been running since April 28 and will go through May 8. Each night, various comedians take the stage to perform stand-up at different locations in Hollywood. The festival includes some of the biggest names in comedy, as well as rising stars, who performed at some of the smaller venues.