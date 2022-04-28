Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reportedly Celebrate Baby Shower With Rave-Themed Party

Leave it to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to throw what appears to be the most epic baby shower ever! The two kept their pre-baby party under wraps, but it’s been reported that they partied at a studio in Hollywood on April 22, according to HipHollywood. The site reports that guests wore neon outfits to the event, where photos reportedly were not allowed. Because of this rule, no photos have gotten out of the event.

However, a photo of a t-shirt that was reportedly given out as a party favor at the shower did make its rounds online, which you can see here. The front of the shirt featured photos of A$AP and Rihanna as kids. On the back, it read, “I went 2 Rih & Rocky’s rave shower and all I got was this amazing shirt.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Rihanna and A$AP to confirm details of the rumored shower.

Rihanna and A$AP confirmed they were expecting their first child together at the end of January 2022. They have not confirmed the sex of the baby or the little one’s due date, but fans are expecting Rih to give birth sometime in May. The two started dating at the beginning of 2020 and have seemingly been inseparable amidst the pregnancy.

Earlier this month, the lovebirds traveled back to Rihanna’s homeland, Barbados, to see family. HipHollywood also reports that some of the singer’s family members from Barbados were in town for the baby shower. Meanwhile, just two days before the baby shower, A$AP was arrested at LAX as the couple returned home from Barbados. The arrest was in connection to a November 2021 shooting, and the rapper was released on $550,000 bail hours later.

Rihanna is clearly standing by her man’s side amidst his legal troubles, though. After secretly celebrating their baby shower, the two put on a public united front by heading to dinner together on April 23. They were photographed alongside one another on the date night.