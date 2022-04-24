Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s 1st Photos Since His Arrest: Couple Spotted Leaving Romantic Dinner

It looks like Rihanna and her beau, A$AP Rocky, are trying to keep calm and carry on after the rapper’s recent arrest. The superstar couple, who are pregnant with their first child, were spotted leaving a romantic Italian dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday night (April 23). Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump as she left her favorite restaurant alongside A$AP, who kept a low profile in a hoodie.

Despite the recent shock of her baby’s daddy being put into handcuffs at Los Angeles International Airport, Rihanna managed to look absolutely flawless in her stunning fashion. The “Umbrella” singer rocked a lacy bra, open white oxford and tiny striped shorts for the late-night outing. With her trademark raven tresses left long and loose, the Barbadian beauty glammed up a bit with some bling in the form of chunky gold bracelets, a silver necklace and a pair of designer high heels. A$AP kept it cool in his matching ensemble, which featured graphic flower wreaths on both the top and pants.

This is the first time the couple have been seen out in public since LAPD officers arrested A$AP in connection with a November 2021 shooting. The couple were returning from a vacation in Rihanna’s homeland of Barbados when the arrest occurred. The “Fashion Killa” hitmaker was charged with “assault with a deadly weapon” and released the same day after he posted $550,0000 in bail.

Since then, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rihanna is confused about “what to feel right now” as she was “completely shocked” by the arrest. “Rihanna never imagined she’d be involved with something like this and especially not with her pregnancy and everything else going on,” the insider added. “Rihanna was absolutely not expecting for things to go down how they did, and this is really the last thing she needs right now.”

The source went on to say that RiRi won’t allow it to affect her pregnancy. “She is filled with a lot of emotions right now and she is not allowing A$AP’s court issues affect their relationship or the birth of their child.”