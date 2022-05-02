Beyonce Dresses Down In Sweats While Arriving In Miami With Jay-Z After Vacation: Photos

Beyonce, 40, and Jay-Z can’t look anything but fabulous. The “Lemonade” singer and her husband, 52, just returned from a trip from off the coast of Florida on Saturday (April 30), and they looked chill and relaxed after stepping off a seaplane and back onto the mainland. Photos from the Daily Mail showed Beyonce wearing dark sweats and white sneakers while carrying a bright yellow handbag. At one point, she had her hoodie zipped up over her head to completely obscure her face. Her signature sparkle showed through on her glittery gold manicure.

Jay-Z wore a white t-shirt, white bucket hat, and striped joggers while also rocking white sneakers. They both wore dark face masks. They were photographed just after exiting the plane and walked down the stairs, where their assistants waited for below on the tarmac. The getaway seems to be a well-deserved opportunity for some self-care, as Beyonce recently gave a rousing pre-taped opening performance of “Be Alive” from King Richard at the embattled Academy Awards on March 27.

On the red carpet, she rocked an epic, billowy yellow gown, while she similarly wore a stunning yellow ensemble with a glittering garter while performing. “It was pre-taped,” Rob Mills, EVP Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, told Deadline about the breathtaking performance. “I think that as you can see, Beyonce clearly had a really amazing vision for that song, and I think it was just making sure nothing was left to chance.”

View Related Gallery Beyonce & Jay-Z's Most Iconic Looks -- Photos Of The Couple IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT - Beyonce and JAY Z perform during the Beyonce and Jay Z - On the Run tour at AT&T Park, in San Francisco Beyonce And Jay Z - On The Run Tour - , San Francisco, USA - 5 Aug 2014 Beyoncé & Jay-Z Celebrates Grammy Awards at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. 14 Mar 2021 Pictured: Beyoncé & Jay-Z. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA739614_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Beyonce once again cemented her status as a red-carpet queen by rocking an insanely sheer, glittery dress to her invite-only Oscars afterparty. The jaw-dropping ensemble certainly caught the attention of her followers, who piled into the comments section to lavish praise on the former Destiny’s Child lead singer. “It’s too early for this Bey, chill on us,” joked one follower, while another commented, “this is your internet, Madame,” and another wrote, “ma’am, we’re trying to rest.”

The iconic power couple share three children, 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.