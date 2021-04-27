JAY-Z Reveals He, Beyonce & Their 3 Kids ‘Connected’ During COVID Lockdown: It’s The ‘New Normal’

The Carter family spent a lot of time together over the past year, and it’s made Beyonce and JAY-Z’s relationship with each other, and their three kids, even stronger.

It’s been five years since Beyonce released Lemonade and hinted that JAY-Z had been unfaithful on multiple songs, but after getting through that tough time in their marriage, the superstars’ relationship is stronger than ever. Like many married couples with children, Bey and Jay were forced into a ‘new normal’ during 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re thriving because of it. “In the beginning, it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other,” Jay explained to the Sunday Times. “And then, as it wore on, it’s like, ‘Okay, alright, what is the new normal?’ If anything came from this, it’s that we have to recognize that we’re all connected. It’s a metaphor for how connected we are.”

JAY-Z told the publication that family is his “foundation,” and explained that he and Bey make a point to make sure that their children — Blue Ivy, 9, and twins, Rumi and Sir, 3 — always “feel loved,” regardless of the paths they decide to embark on. “What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports?” Jay said. “I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported and feels loved, I think anything is possible. [The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

Of course, Bey and Jay’s kids are still a bit young to know exactly what they want to do with their futures, but Blue certainly already seems to be following in her parents’ footsteps. In fact, earlier this year, she won her very first Grammy Award for being featured on her mom’s song, “Brown Skin Girl.” The song won for Best Music Video at the 2021 Grammys.

Beyonce also had a huge night at the Grammys, and Jay was by her side for all of it. Bey won four awards in total at the show, bringing her all-time total to 28. With that many Grammy Awards under her belt, Beyonce now holds the record for most Grammys out of ANY artist of all-time. Producer Quincy Jones also has 28, while conductor, George Solti, holds the overall record with 31.

In addition to their date night at the Grammys, Beyonce and JAY-Z also recently celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary. Afterward, Bey took to social media to share rare, personal photos of the couple together in honor of the occasion.