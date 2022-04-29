Paulina Gretzky Rocks Pink Bikini On Swing 5 Days After Wedding To Dustin Johnson: Watch

Paulina Gretzky, 33 finally got married to longtime fiancé Dustin Johnson, 37, on April 23, and the model wasted no time in showing off her post-wedding glow — she posted a Boomerang to her Instagram stories just 5 days after the wedding, per the Daily Mail. In her April 27 stories, Paulina showed off her perfect figure and tan physique while swinging alongside sister-in-law Samantha Johnson. Paulina wore a stunning, bright pink halter two-piece swimsuit with a wraparound strap, while Samantha wore a white cropped tank top and a navy-blue tennis skirt with white shoes. Both wore sunglasses while smiling at each other in the clip, loving their tropical surroundings.

It’s not clear if Paulina’s pro-golfer husband joined in the trip, but it is entirely clear that Paulina and Samantha are relaxed and enjoying the post-wedding self-care time. Paulina’s big day was a long time coming — although the duo met in 2009, they weren’t an item until years later. They ultimately got engaged in 2013 and proceeded to have an almost decade-long engagement, during which they had two sons, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, (born in January 2015) and River Jones Johnson, (born in June 2017.)

In a May 2021 appearance on podcast Pillows and Beer, Paulina revealed that she simply didn’t feel rushed about marriage. “I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us, happen so quickly,” she explained. “The most important thing was my kids, Dustin and my career. Those things took precedent. Those things had to be established. So, after he won the Masters [in 2020], I said let’s do it, this makes sense.”

She shared similar thoughts during a January 2021 interview on the Netchicks podcast, explaining that they were “so in love” that it didn’t really make a difference. “I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not. We’re so in love.” The daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky had her intimate dream wedding after a 9-year engagement at the gorgeous and exclusive Blackberry Farm outside of Nashville, Tennessee. In the hours leading up the ceremony, Paulina again took to her Instagram stories to share previews of a gorgeous wedding table, the grounds surrounding the site, and even Paulina and Dustin shaped wedding cookies.