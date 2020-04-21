Paulina Gretzky Soaks In The Rays While Lounging In A Bikini In Her Pool 

Paulina Gretzky is ready for summer! The model showed off her amazing figure in a dark string bikini during a pool day on April 20. She lounged on an animal-print raft and soaked up the sun in a pair of tinted aviators.

Paulina Gretzky is social distancing from the pool amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The model, 31, fessed up to the latter in a new post on Instagram, which showed her lounging on a raft at home. She kicked off her week with a note to fans, letting them know that she’s following the safety guidelines administered by the CDC during the global health crisis.

“Social Distancing with @funboy,” the model captioned her post. FUNBOY is the brand of her leopard tube float she’s pictured lounging in. They’re currently offering 20% off everything and donating 5% of all sales to Feeding America.

Paulina showed off her fit physique and sun-kissed skin in her new photo. She modeled a dark string bikini that accentuated her flat tummy and toned arms and legs. The mother of two let her blonde hair down as she held onto one side of her aviator sunglasses in the snap.

(Photo credit: Paulina Gretzky/Instagram)

Paulina found time for a quick dip in the pool on Monday while celebrating her sister-in-law, Samantha Maddox‘s 27th birthday. She took to social media to share cute clips from the quarantine celebrations, which included fireworks.

Samantha is married to Austin Johnson, the younger brother of pro golfer, Dustin Johnson, aka Paulina's husband. They tied the knot in November 2018. Fans who follow Paulina may have caught glimpses of Samantha on her TikTok account recently. She appeared in one of Paulina's videos at the end of March that featured the duo dancing in bikinis.

Paulina and Samantha filmed the TiKTok on a boat in Jupiter, Florida, where they’re believed to be quarantining with their husbands. Paulina also shared photos of her and Justin’s two sons, Tatum, 5, and River, 2, enjoying the Florida sunshine.